Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Shareholder Dean Capital Management Lifted Position by $361,184 as Stock Price Declined; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Increased Holding in Dillards (DDS) as Share Price Rose

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.35M market cap company. The stock increased 6.11% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 375,578 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 745.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 26,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The institutional investor held 30,367 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 496,518 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 13,268 shares. 30,367 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Meeder Asset reported 11,326 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Blackrock invested in 1.87 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,355 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 57 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.02% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 7,385 shares stake. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 3,232 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Limited has 0.01% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 41,810 shares. Numerixs Inv Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). 29,678 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $45,488 activity.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 37,412 shares to 46,114 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 96,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,099 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 40,331 shares to 43,195 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 76,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,430 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 968,945 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 1.16 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.11% or 81,428 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc invested in 0% or 12,608 shares. 4.77 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Franklin reported 1.06 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Smith Graham And Advisors LP reported 184,644 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 251,234 shares. The New York-based Scopus Asset Lp has invested 0.07% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Northern reported 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 21,353 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 97,666 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 160,445 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 58,601 shares or 0% of the stock.