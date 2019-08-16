Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Shareholder Dean Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Cut as Valuation Rose

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 524,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 590,697 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.58M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $814.58. About 222,434 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 307,902 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 49,247 shares to 9,105 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 20,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,395 shares, and cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 65.69 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

