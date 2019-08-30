Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Shareholder Dean Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $361,184 as Stock Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined While Sanders Capital Cut Stake

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 52.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 2.86M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.58M, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 343,840 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 10,639 shares to 10,915 shares, valued at $703,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 49,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,105 shares, and cut its stake in Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group reported 299,878 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc reported 0% stake. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0.05% or 14,800 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 113,300 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.03% stake. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 287,664 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 890 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 79,080 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 13,533 shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 22,559 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 2,628 shares. City Holdings has 431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Greenbrier to webcast presentation at the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Greenbrier – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier To Expand Arkansas Tank Car Facility – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69 billion and $23.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 1.64 million shares to 23.16M shares, valued at $747.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 243,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.94M shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.