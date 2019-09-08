Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Shareholder Dean Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $361,184 as Valuation Declined; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Cut Its Position in Intelsat S A (I) by $23.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 909,844 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 285,254 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 27,980 shares to 59,350 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 13,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,702 shares, and cut its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,000 are owned by Swiss Retail Bank. Morgan Stanley accumulated 43,596 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Vanguard Grp invested in 5.09 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Washington-based Parametric Port Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Earnest Limited Liability Co owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 58,601 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 138,592 shares. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 70,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 353 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greenbrier Outlines Railcar Design Improvements – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Greenbrier names top exec new president – Portland Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 1.16M shares to 26.16M shares, valued at $26.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enova Intl Inc.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why I’m Still Not Buying Slack, Even After Its Post-Earnings Drop – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons I Just Bought Slack – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nio: Sell Before New Lows – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.