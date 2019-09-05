Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Position Increased by Dean Capital Management; Mastercard A (MA) Stock Price Rose While American International Group Cut Holding by $1.04 Million

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (MA) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 4,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 350,708 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.57M, down from 355,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $286.1. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 189,674 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 24,851 shares to 19,731 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 55,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,600 shares, and cut its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Llc holds 0% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Principal owns 287,664 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Axa holds 0% or 8,100 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn reported 29,057 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 44,062 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 56 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 39 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody National Bank & Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 88 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks stated it has 19,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Foster & Motley invested in 0.19% or 41,104 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 299,878 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 21,353 shares. 160,445 are owned by Dean Assoc Ltd.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GBX – Let’s Discuss The Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Greenbrier Cos. (GBX) Promotes EVP & COO Lorie Tekorius to President & COO Positions – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Greenbrier Outlines Railcar Design Improvements – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It’s 26% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Asset Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 35.41 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp by 76,467 shares to 109,327 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 12,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,436 shares, and has risen its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 420,189 shares or 2% of its portfolio. 258,570 were accumulated by Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Boussard & Gavaudan Invest Llp invested in 0.01% or 962 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 38,985 are owned by Ancora Lc. One Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 1,065 shares. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 4.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hl Fincl Serv Limited Liability holds 16,649 shares. M&R Cap Management has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,300 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 0.4% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, First Heartland Consultants has 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Reilly Fin Advsrs holds 68,484 shares. 67,500 are owned by Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company has 1.52% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 89,367 shares. Savings Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).