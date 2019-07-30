Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Position Held by Dean Capital Management; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holder Wallace Capital Management Raised Position

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 183,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 1.64 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 344,775 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.16 million were reported by Fincl Bank Of Mellon. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 60 shares. 129,425 were accumulated by Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc. Dean Inv Associate Lc accumulated 160,445 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 94,186 were reported by Prudential Financial. Arizona State Retirement owns 49,904 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dean Cap Mgmt has invested 1.67% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 110,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,627 shares. Aqr Ltd has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Millennium Management Lc accumulated 27,515 shares. Earnest Prns Lc invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Rhumbline Advisers owns 100,379 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 27,189 shares to 19,705 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 12,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,865 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenbrier slumps after outlook disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenbrier Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Acuity Brands Falls On Downbeat Sales; Amarin Shares Jump – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.