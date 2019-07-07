Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Position Held by Dean Capital Management; Holder Gabelli Securities Boosted U S G Com New (USG) Holding

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp Com New (USG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 457,342 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 million, up from 417,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed building products maker USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 28/03/2018 – USG Corporation Receives Excellence in Construction Innovation Award; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG – URGES USG CORP’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “AGAINST ALL” OF USG CORP’S FOUR NOMINEES TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF: USG SAID NOV. 2017 PROPOSAL WAS NOT IN HOLDER INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – Greenhaven Associates Inc. Exits Position in USG; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer “Substantially Undervalues the Company; 26/03/2018 – Knauf re-engaged USG over $6.6bn takeover; 12/04/2018 – USG CORP – SENT LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS URGING THEM TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF USG’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD DISCUSSES KNAUF CAMPAIGN IN FILING; 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ENCOURAGED USG MGMT CAN ENTER INTO TALKS ON $42/SHR OFFER

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 546,875 shares traded or 0.59% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 378,120 are owned by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 44,062 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 6,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 43,596 shares. Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership reported 70,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 3,915 shares. First Washington reported 63,700 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Legal General Group Public Limited reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hsbc Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Greenbrier Seeks To Bolster North American Rail Manufacturing Assets – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Greenbrier Misses Q3 Views – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 43,878 shares to 10,555 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 10,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,915 shares, and cut its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 13,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hrt Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 5,737 shares. Havens Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.77% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Us Natl Bank De holds 2,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.75% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 22,700 were reported by Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Alyeska Gp Lp holds 1.31M shares. Natixis accumulated 1.60M shares or 0.44% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.19% or 200,000 shares. New York-based Interest Grp has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Beck Capital Mngmt Ltd Company, a Texas-based fund reported 78,345 shares. Ltd Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,716 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 1,000 shares. 100,508 are held by First Republic Inv. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 199,845 shares.