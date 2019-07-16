Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Holding Upped by Dean Capital Management; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 229,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 330,960 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.29M market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 233,849 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited has 10,326 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 731,513 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.15% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 643 were accumulated by Atwood & Palmer Incorporated. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.39% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Ejf Cap Limited Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 20,000 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Mackenzie Financial has 239,868 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 301,400 shares. Frontier stated it has 1.13M shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Allen Investment Management Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 218,336 shares. Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Da Davidson And holds 0.03% or 94,843 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 19,261 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Taylor Frigon Ltd Liability reported 56,461 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $101,711 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045 on Monday, June 10.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7,946 shares to 21,735 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 21,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,675 shares, and cut its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD).

