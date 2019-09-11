Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Holder Dean Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $361,184; Zwj Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Fedex (FDX) Holding

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.07% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 725,741 shares traded or 36.06% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 65,020 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 40,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $172.26. About 2.37M shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp reported 4,771 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 183,133 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 3,776 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorp Of has 5,300 shares. Franklin Res Inc stated it has 1.06 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 27,745 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 13,322 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 100,379 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Company reported 12,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Comm invested in 0% or 11,018 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has 38,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 21,965 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated reported 393,543 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,970 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 33,623 shares to 8,325 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 12,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,865 shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Inv Advsr owns 40,890 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Buckingham Cap Management Inc holds 10,516 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 3,540 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 68,497 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt accumulated 870 shares. Central Bancorporation & Co reported 4,797 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hartford Management has invested 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Dubuque National Bank has 1.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 40,373 shares. Arrow Corp reported 12,334 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 151,259 shares. Brinker Capital has 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 11,040 shares. Johnson Financial Grp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 11,717 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na invested in 0.03% or 2,555 shares. James Research Incorporated reported 62,635 shares.