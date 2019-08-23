Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Holder Dean Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $361,184 as Valuation Declined; Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) Shareholder Seabridge Investment Advisors Lowered Holding by $443,520 as Share Price Rose

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $723.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 266,017 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 4,418 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, down from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $198.2. About 925,485 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 10,639 shares to 10,915 shares, valued at $703,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 76,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,430 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 28,548 shares. 164,400 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Management. Bragg Incorporated reported 129,425 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 720,245 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Polaris Management Limited Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 48,825 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 36,461 shares. 185,000 were accumulated by Olstein Capital Lp. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 167,997 shares. Financial Bank stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 4,970 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has 2,628 shares. 113,300 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Lp. Mason Street Advsr holds 10,389 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M worth of stock or 27,830 shares.