Green Valley Investors Upped Its Centene (CNC) Holding by $18.68 Million; As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Reik & Co Cut Stake

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45 million, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 881,178 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.21. About 262,190 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Grp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 7,948 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The accumulated 261,850 shares. Lpl Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 74,593 shares. Moreover, Wendell David Assocs has 2.38% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 214,468 shares. 709 are owned by Guardian Life Insurance Communications Of America. Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.09% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 9,405 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 54,326 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank holds 0.03% or 6,712 shares in its portfolio. Addenda Capital has 0.32% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 61,076 shares. Tanaka Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ameritas Prtn invested in 0.01% or 4,331 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com holds 1.77 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Maverick Limited holds 0.03% or 33,590 shares in its portfolio. South State holds 0.12% or 16,453 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 53,340 shares.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.