Green Valley Investors Upped Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake by $15.90 Million; Hess (HES) Share Value Rose While Price Michael F Cut by $2.21 Million Its Holding

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 33,282 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 68,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.13 million shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99 million, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 468,350 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5,671 shares to 34,207 shares, valued at $17.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,352 shares, and cut its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp. by 75,000 shares to 567,088 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 43,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings.