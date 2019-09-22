Green Valley Investors Stake in Nike (NKE) Has Decreased by $20.91 Million; As Dollar General (Ne (DG) Market Value Rose, Park National Has Upped Position by $760,455

Park National Corp increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (Ne (DG) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 5,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 52,138 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05 million, up from 46,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation (Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.93 million shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 251,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 502,884 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.22 million, down from 754,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 7.03M shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 70,345 shares to 494,699 shares, valued at $111.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Trust Investment invested 1.59% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Commonwealth National Bank Of invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 1.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 23,736 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 517,976 were accumulated by Junto Mgmt L P. Schroder Investment Management Group Incorporated holds 925,216 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 73,248 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Company invested in 1,743 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Shine Advisory Services stated it has 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Locust Wood Advisers Limited Com stated it has 188,080 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Inv House Ltd Liability holds 95,030 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,336 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 73,778 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 12,555 shares to 124,100 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 44,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,352 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Group holds 0.69% or 13,270 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 23.67 million shares. Park National Oh reported 52,138 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,246 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 11,100 shares. Horan Management holds 1,337 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 61,780 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 12,030 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Financial Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 100 shares. 491,927 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.07% or 190,814 shares. Marco Invest Llc holds 6,405 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 137,576 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8.64 million shares. Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).