Green Valley Investors Position in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Boosted by $21.44 Million as Stock Rose; Fj Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Old Point Finl (OPOF)

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl Corp (OPOF) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 19,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 343,066 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 324,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 14,774 shares traded or 539.84% up from the average. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 21.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 112,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 512,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.30 million, up from 400,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fj Ltd Liability accumulated 343,066 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Blackrock Inc owns 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 1,790 shares. Stieven Advsrs LP stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 2,399 shares or 0% of the stock. Pl Cap Limited Liability holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 413,514 shares. Millennium Limited Liability owns 33,451 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) or 141,620 shares. Girard reported 12,037 shares stake. Penn Mgmt accumulated 33,039 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 11,600 shares. Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 3,425 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 2,082 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 21 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 284,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 61,579 shares to 122,421 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 93,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,791 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Liability Company has 73,911 shares. Atlantic Union Bank invested in 0.35% or 6,538 shares. Garde Cap Inc invested in 1,634 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northrock Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,575 shares. Intersect Lc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Independent Investors holds 9,107 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Limited Company holds 2.32% or 76,204 shares. Bridgeway has invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Com Limited has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 15.47 million shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Sand Hill Advsrs Lc accumulated 2,162 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 16,657 were reported by Loomis Sayles & Communications L P. Condor Cap Mgmt owns 19,573 shares.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.