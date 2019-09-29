Green Valley Investors Lowered Its Stake in Marriott International Inc/De (MAR) by $7.32 Million as Stock Price Rose; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 559,064 shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Marriott International Inc/De (MAR) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 52,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 313,328 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.96M, down from 365,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Marriott International Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 3.22M shares traded or 88.02% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT IS SAID TO MOVE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS: AXIOS; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 13/04/2018 – lndy500 Car Racer JR Hildebrand is a Brand Ambassador for XYO Network; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Company to Continue to Manage Fiji Hotels Sold

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 70,345 shares to 494,699 shares, valued at $111.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 20.13 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6,591 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $105.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 587,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 821,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.