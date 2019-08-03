Green Valley Investors Lifted Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Position By $21.44 Million; Northern Trust Has Cut Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) Holding

Green Valley Investors Llc increased Home Depot Inc/The (HD) stake by 28.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Valley Investors Llc acquired 112,261 shares as Home Depot Inc/The (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Green Valley Investors Llc holds 512,290 shares with $98.30 million value, up from 400,029 last quarter. Home Depot Inc/The now has $233.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) stake by 2.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp sold 49,593 shares as Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 2.40M shares with $63.12 million value, down from 2.45M last quarter. Hospitality Pptys Tr now has $3.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 656,861 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 19/04/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 53C/SHR, FROM 52C; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q EPS 49c; 13/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Names John G. Murray as Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Rev $528.6M; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $1 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST -AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES THAT IN SOME CONDITIONS, MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS, BORROWINGS MAY BE INCREASED TO UP TO $2.3 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hospitality Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPT); 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Net $80.2M; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Lc owns 0.86% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 118,804 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd owns 1,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Accuvest Advsr owns 5,416 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16,647 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 4.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Montecito Natl Bank Trust holds 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 3,913 shares. Nomura Asset stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 8,108 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 45,370 shares. Bollard Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mngmt accumulated 3,730 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cypress Ltd Llc (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 1,181 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fiera, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5,788 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold HPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 118.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 119.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Ftb Advsr accumulated 759 shares. Arrow Advisors Limited Co holds 15,780 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 29,877 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 802,320 shares. Eii Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 418,127 shares. 299,688 are owned by Swiss Natl Bank. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 74,600 shares. 824,117 are held by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Valley National Advisers reported 1,000 shares. Alps Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 32,715 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 367 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. HPT’s profit will be $166.07M for 6.01 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Hospitality Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.77% EPS growth.