Green Valley Investors Lifted Centene (CNC) Stake by $18.68 Million; Share Price Rose; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Increased Its Position in Kb Financial Group (KB) by $510,526

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45 million, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 156,058 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 6,133 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 7,420 shares to 300,244 shares, valued at $39.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,211 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Co accumulated 45,894 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 296 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hanson Mcclain reported 3,824 shares stake. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 1.44% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1.01 million shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited, Missouri-based fund reported 14,837 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt accumulated 132,912 shares or 0.72% of the stock. 408,065 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Co The. Cibc Asset Management holds 37,505 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.08% or 35,516 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co stated it has 7,040 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 41,410 shares. Captrust Fincl invested in 0% or 196 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).