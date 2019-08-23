Green Valley Investors Increased By $18.68 Million Its Centene (CNC) Stake; Shorts at Tuanche Limited – American Depositary Shares (TC) Raised By 111.38%

Tuanche Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TC) had an increase of 111.38% in short interest. TC’s SI was 78,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 111.38% from 36,900 shares previously. With 96,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Tuanche Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TC)’s short sellers to cover TC’s short positions. The stock decreased 36.48% or $1.3862 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4138. About 94,523 shares traded or 37.61% up from the average. TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Green Valley Investors Llc increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 99.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Valley Investors Llc acquired 352,534 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Green Valley Investors Llc holds 705,268 shares with $37.45 million value, up from 352,734 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $18.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 1.06M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. The company has market cap of $174.57 million. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 30, 2018, the firm organized 315 auto shows in 119 cities across China.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 60.52% above currents $45.06 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. bought $151,022 worth of stock.

