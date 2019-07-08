Green Valley Investors Holding in Centene (CNC) Boosted by $18.68 Million as Share Price Declined; Peconic Partners Upped Mastec (MTZ) Position by $211.70 Million as Shares Rose

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45 million, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 1.20M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 882074% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 4.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.41M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 143,056 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel accumulated 41,019 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma holds 16,945 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,531 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.03% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Strategic Global Advisors owns 21,830 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc reported 117,297 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 213,749 shares. Daiwa Securities Group invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 52,891 are held by Ima Wealth. Sg Capital Management Lc reported 6.53% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Southport Mngmt Lc owns 25,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 369,802 shares.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Company accumulated 71,423 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership accumulated 530,505 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.37M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp reported 320,778 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 121,035 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 196,259 were accumulated by American Intl Group Inc. 457 were reported by Carroll Financial. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 223,120 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Frontier Invest Communication owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,940 shares. Southpoint Cap Advsrs Lp holds 2.93% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Charter holds 0.03% or 4,059 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Pending Acquisition of WellCare – StreetInsider.com” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Signaling Industry-Wide Shift to Integrated Mental Health, Quartet Announces Capital Raise and Strategic Partnership with Leading Medicaid Provider – Business Wire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.