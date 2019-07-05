Green Valley Investors Has Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $7.99 Million; Nine Masts Capital LTD Trimmed Its United Rentals (URI) Stake by $2.08 Million; Share Price Declined

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 32,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 519,556 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.47M, up from 487,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 86.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 18,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 448,758 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of stock. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp has 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 40,801 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 8,250 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 454,064 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 31,231 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 102,994 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 97,526 shares stake. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.57 million shares or 5.17% of the stock. West Oak Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 594 shares. Ifrah Financial holds 0.51% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,373 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Carlson Capital Mngmt reported 30,197 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Lesa Sroufe holds 0.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,303 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc has invested 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fincl Counselors Inc stated it has 0.81% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Georgia-based Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $35.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 EPS, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.96M for 7.32 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,166 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.91% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 22,900 shares. Macquarie owns 104,809 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 4,275 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Co Nj invested in 3,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acg Wealth invested 0.27% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has 131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rdl Financial owns 0.84% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 10,699 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,962 shares. Blackrock stated it has 5.86M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al stated it has 13,087 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 598,898 shares. Atwood And Palmer has 187,590 shares. 75 are held by Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Com.

