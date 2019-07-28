Green Valley Investors Has Upped Its Centene (CNC) Holding by $18.68 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Cambridge Advisors Lowered Holding by $365,396 as Market Value Rose

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45 million, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lodestar Counsel Lc Il has 2.58% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dearborn Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 146,145 shares. Greystone Managed Invs, Saskatchewan – Canada-based fund reported 68,778 shares. Rech invested in 6.37M shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.32% or 290,225 shares. Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 3,200 shares. Texas-based Amer Insur Co Tx has invested 0.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moneta Grp Inc Inv Ltd Co holds 2,620 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc holds 76,809 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 99,104 are owned by Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership. Pennsylvania Tru Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 45,302 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.63% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx accumulated 25,545 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates owns 1.39% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 53,708 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is It Time for Investors to Get On Board CSX Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lenox Wealth Management invested in 268 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Atria Investments Limited Liability Company owns 44,935 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Capital Investors reported 0.36% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cooperman Leon G holds 0.89% or 275,000 shares. Carroll Financial Associate invested in 457 shares or 0% of the stock. Polar Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Twin Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 129,030 shares. 34,200 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Shine Advisory Svcs accumulated 290 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2,287 shares. First Personal Ser stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lincoln Natl Corp has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 600 shares.