Green Valley Investors Has Trimmed Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $40.68 Million; Intersect Ent (XENT) Holder Hamilton Lane Advisors Trimmed Holding by $320,000 as Share Price Declined

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (XENT) by 46.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc analyzed 10,000 shares as the company's stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 11,560 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 184,245 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500.

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc analyzed 432,721 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 369,961 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90M, down from 802,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 1.99 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc. by 53,465 shares to 134,595 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc. by 461,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc..

