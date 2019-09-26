Green Valley Investors Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) Has 2.1 Sentiment

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.96, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 21 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 10 reduced and sold stock positions in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 3.04 million shares, up from 2.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 14 New Position: 7.

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 6.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 41,116 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Green Valley Investors Llc holds 591,358 shares with $82.36 million value, down from 632,474 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.67. About 3.46M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 15.64% above currents $128.67 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sns Grp Inc Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,301 shares. Moreover, Elm Advsrs Llc has 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fiera Cap holds 2.86% or 5.42 million shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 59,533 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 11.69 million shares. Jmg Finance Grp stated it has 2,795 shares. Fil holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.18 million shares. Alberta Investment Corp reported 280,288 shares. Excalibur reported 37,236 shares or 4.78% of all its holdings. Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca stated it has 2.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc owns 10.54 million shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 2.80M shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.43% or 50,503 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Inc accumulated 34,176 shares or 1.59% of the stock.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Ignore the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical Pipeline – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 98,340 shares traded or 62.33% up from the average. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) has risen 6.07% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.07% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund for 119,211 shares. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owns 10,884 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 59,695 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 44,426 shares.