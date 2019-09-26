Green Valley Investors Has Trimmed Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding as Shares Rose; Holder Gmt Capital Increased Macrogenics (MGNX) Stake

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 311.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 793,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.80M, up from 255,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $611.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 213,437 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 28/03/2018 – MacroGenics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc analyzed 22,592 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 135,859 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.90 million, down from 158,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $126.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $288.57. About 1.07 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 249,100 shares to 4.28M shares, valued at $98.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 686,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,120 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.23, from 2.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MGNX shares while 34 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 39.29 million shares or 2.04% less from 40.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 6,215 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 262,919 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0% or 213 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). 73,311 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc. 40,000 are owned by Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 32,771 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.95M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.13% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Pnc Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 28 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 64,276 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 60,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd reported 5,092 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jones Cos Lllp holds 0.02% or 29,185 shares in its portfolio. Personal Advsr reported 0.58% stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 28,912 shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 10,400 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn invested in 39,728 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Atlas Browninc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,282 shares. 817 are owned by Polaris Greystone Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Weik Mngmt has 1.67% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). City Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tower Bridge Advsr owns 8,178 shares. The Maine-based Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arizona State Retirement reported 102,984 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 196,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 4,241 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 70,345 shares to 494,699 shares, valued at $111.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.