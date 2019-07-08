Green Valley Investors Has Raised Its Centene (CNC) Position by $18.68 Million; Western Digital (Put) (WDC) Stake Lifted by Citadel Advisors Llc

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (Put) (WDC) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 298,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.21M, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 5.02M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.71M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,808 are owned by Anderson Hoagland And. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 414,119 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 155,776 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 7,940 were accumulated by Everence Management. 28,391 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited. Vantage Inv Partners Ltd Liability invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Parametric Assoc Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.31M shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,302 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth accumulated 2,012 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 384,461 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Merian Glob (Uk) accumulated 14,600 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,638 shares. Georgia-based Gmt Capital Corp has invested 1.68% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 618,258 shares.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 307,600 shares to 320,206 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 77,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,818 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:PE).