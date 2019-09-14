Green Valley Investors Has Lowered Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $2.97 Million as Market Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Loews Has Cut Holding

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 34.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.04M, down from 335,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 5,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 34,207 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.94 million, down from 39,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $523.22. About 328,599 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 107,813 shares. Bancshares Of The West owns 2,004 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 0.06% or 989 shares. Granite Invest Prtn, a California-based fund reported 9,026 shares. Td Asset has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Murphy Mgmt Inc stated it has 2,850 shares. Duncker Streett Communications Inc holds 0.01% or 50 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 2,408 shares. Motco stated it has 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Earnest Limited Com holds 0% or 51 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 112,983 shares. L & S Advsrs, California-based fund reported 7,931 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Veritas Inv Management Llp invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Redmond Asset invested in 2,480 shares or 0.56% of the stock.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 70,345 shares to 494,699 shares, valued at $111.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 55.43 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Investment has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 2,914 shares. Fort Point Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 7,251 shares. Nexus Investment Incorporated has 489,990 shares for 3.71% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 0.08% stake. Btr Mngmt stated it has 4,031 shares. Pettee Inc owns 10,338 shares. Garde Cap invested in 10,739 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bath Savings Com stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baldwin Mngmt Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 2.9% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 227,457 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company invested in 1.99% or 168,839 shares. Athena Cap Advisors Llc reported 121,967 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.