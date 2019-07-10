Green Valley Investors Has Lifted Its Centene (CNC) Position by $18.68 Million as Market Value Declined; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Its Stake by $8.68 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 36.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 35,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, down from 97,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $269.97. About 1.40 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 4.78 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,150 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% or 205,122 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 8,000 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 168,000 shares. 34,700 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Maryland-based Torray Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.62% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Mercantile Trust reported 8,560 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg has 479,731 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Co holds 0.43% or 83,572 shares. Bp Public Ltd Llc reported 48,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 1.14M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,641 shares. Financial Advisers Limited has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.68 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.