Green Valley Investors Has Increased Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake by $36.07 Million as Share Price Rose; Md Sass Investors Services Cut Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $7.43 Million; Valuation Declined

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 189,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 424,354 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04 million, up from 234,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $225.44. About 613,826 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 928,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 3.88M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 45,414 shares to 733,825 shares, valued at $21.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 48,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).