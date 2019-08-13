Green Valley Investors Has Decreased Celgene (CELG) Holding by $40.68 Million; Valuation Declined; As Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Stock Rose, Shareholder First Light Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 432,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 369,961 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90M, down from 802,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.3. About 721,522 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE RECEIVED UNDISCLOSED PAYMENT AND WILL BE ENTITLED TO CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON COMMERCIAL SALES; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 533,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.69 million, up from 938,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 79,461 shares traded. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 1.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HALO News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 22/03/2018 – Halozyme Announces Nomination Of Directors For Reelection At 2018 Stockholder Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Abzena: Halozyme Therapeutics Ends License Agreement; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – MORPHOTEK – LICENSED ITS ERIBULIN-LINKER PAYLOAD TO BLISS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CO OF CHINA; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,718 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Utd Cap Fin Advisers has 127,259 shares. 1,813 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru. The New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pointstate Limited Partnership reported 1.55 million shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 67,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Interocean Limited Liability Company holds 3,523 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 27,180 shares. 74,470 were accumulated by Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd. 2,266 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth. Two Sigma Securities has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Singapore-based Bancshares Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited has invested 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Patten Patten Tn holds 21,090 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc reported 212,413 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested in 0.11% or 26,475 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gilead Buys More Galapagos, Callon Acquires Carrizo; Confirming XBI And XOP ETF Strategies – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Fear Around Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock is Starting to Fade – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene Continues Growing While Waiting for its Acquisition to Close – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold HALO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 115.20 million shares or 0.81% less from 116.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 978,449 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp accumulated 13,102 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 16,597 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0% or 642,167 shares. Product Prtn Lc has 88,431 shares. 2.06M are owned by Artisan Partners Partnership. 22,000 are owned by Sterling Glob Strategies Lc. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) or 317,210 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 98,146 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Merian Global (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny reported 60,269 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 105,549 shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 335,599 shares to 723,760 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,737 shares, and cut its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

More notable recent Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halo Therapeutics holder Kirk sells 1.57M shares – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Halozyme Announces First Clinical Dosing In argenx’s Phase 1 Trial Of Efgartigimod (ARGX-113) With ENHANZE® Drug Delivery Technology – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halozyme on track for key data readout in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halozyme presents 2019 outlook at JPM19; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halozyme Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.