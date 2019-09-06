Green Valley Investors Has Boosted Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Stake; Last Week NorthWestern (NWE) Coverage

Green Valley Investors Llc increased Home Depot Inc/The (HD) stake by 28.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Valley Investors Llc acquired 112,261 shares as Home Depot Inc/The (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Green Valley Investors Llc holds 512,290 shares with $98.30 million value, up from 400,029 last quarter. Home Depot Inc/The now has $243.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $228.15. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations divisions. It has a 17.34 P/E ratio. The firm generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 378,042 shares traded or 30.51% up from the average. NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has risen 19.69% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NWE News: 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 24/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN CORP NWE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.55/SHR; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA ADVISORY: Northwestern food allegeries expert available to debunk top allergy myths; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Northwestern Medicine, Lurie Children’s Hospital and the Drug Enforcement Administration team up for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 13/03/2018 – NaturEner USA Goes Live on the PCI Cloud Platform to Manage Contract Settlements for its Renewable Wind Balancing Authorities in the Northwestern U.S; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Northwestern Corp. To Baa2 From Baa1, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Northwestern Alerts University Community Of Armed Person On Campus — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – NATIONAL LAND PARTNERS IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THE ACQUISITION OF THE REMAINING DEVELOPED HOMESITES AT COPPERLEAF, A LUXURY MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY IN NORTHWESTERN WYOMING, MINUTES TO YELLOWSTONE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Glob Llc invested 1.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Raymond James Trust Na has 1.32% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co, a New York-based fund reported 31,139 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 49,384 shares. 3,922 were accumulated by Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Greenwood Associates Llc, a South Carolina-based fund reported 28,883 shares. Cullinan Assocs invested in 0.27% or 18,775 shares. The Ohio-based Horan Limited Liability has invested 1.93% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oakworth holds 6,832 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 4,099 shares. City Holdings Com stated it has 0.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 6,563 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 2,029 shares. Horizon owns 39,298 shares. Hwg Hldgs LP has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).