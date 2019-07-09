Green Valley Investors Has Boosted Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Holding by $21.44 Million; Thomas White International LTD Has Decreased Its Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) Stake by $518,400

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,097 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 13,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $147.11. About 323,030 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 112,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 512,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.30 million, up from 400,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $212.91. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.42M for 17.27 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,610 shares to 11,767 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Financiero Banorte Sa (GBOOY) by 40,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Posco Adr (NYSE:PKX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 602,866 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pension Ser invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Management Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 3,200 shares. The Ohio-based James Inv Research has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). First Personal Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 13 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 32,357 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 66 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Inc, Japan-based fund reported 34,894 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 4,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 700 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0.01% or 559 shares. Brinker Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.86% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,723 shares. Contravisory Invest Inc holds 132 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 108,786 were accumulated by Tdam Usa Inc. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability stated it has 12,902 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 0.88% or 172,007 shares. Conning has 1.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 217,715 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 1.42M shares stake. 68,896 were reported by Eagle Advisors Limited Liability. Amarillo Natl Bank reported 1,336 shares. Moreover, Washington Communication has 1.51% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinnacle Ltd stated it has 144,237 shares. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Guardian Advisors LP owns 2,807 shares. Madrona Ltd Liability holds 0.32% or 1,503 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 1.38 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.