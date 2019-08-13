Green Valley Investors Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $40.68 Million; Share Price Declined; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Market Value Rose, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Boosted Holding

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 432,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 369,961 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90M, down from 802,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 2.35M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – FierceBiotech: According to people “briefed on its plans”, and talking to FT journos, Celgene is “hunting for acquisition; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 390% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,087 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $10.03 during the last trading session, reaching $525.76. About 487,135 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 169,139 are owned by Gulf Int Bank (Uk). Andra Ap has 0.28% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 5,029 shares. Victory Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Meridian Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.16% or 2,984 shares. Old Natl Bank & Trust In has 52,031 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 13,585 are owned by Amer Money Management Ltd Liability Company. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 6,882 shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 73,801 shares. Cypress Management Limited (Wy) holds 14,654 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pictet Bank & accumulated 1.5% or 36,160 shares. Charter Communication holds 0.08% or 6,865 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fincl Advisers holds 127,259 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Valley Ltd Liability Co owns 49,408 shares. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.19% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Toth Advisory Corporation has 8,997 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hl Lc owns 35,348 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement has 15,709 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 5,031 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc holds 0.04% or 14,042 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 49,416 shares. Finance Mngmt Professionals owns 1,270 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 20,000 shares. Pinnacle reported 521 shares. S R Schill Assocs, Washington-based fund reported 500 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,454 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,229 shares to 46,161 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,138 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.