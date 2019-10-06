Green Valley Investors Decreased Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $5.72 Million; Main Street Research Has Lowered Its Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $7.56 Million as Valuation Rose

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 41,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 591,358 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.36M, down from 632,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 1.19 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.05% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Price Capital stated it has 5.79% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Prudential accumulated 297,539 shares. 105,965 were accumulated by Hightower Limited Liability. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 11.56 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Whitebox Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 155,067 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, St Germain D J has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Haverford reported 3,574 shares. Drexel Morgan Communications reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Elm Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,855 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 87,366 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. 3,113 are held by Caprock Incorporated. Parnassus Invests Ca owns 2.37M shares for 1.49% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.61 million for 19.41 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $444.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,309 shares to 68,708 shares, valued at $13.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 4,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 70,345 shares to 494,699 shares, valued at $111.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito Bancorporation & invested in 27,000 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter accumulated 85,592 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors Sa has 0.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sabal holds 244,966 shares. Cumberland Prns holds 48,860 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. 21,865 are held by Autus Asset Management Limited Company. Nexus Invest Inc holds 0.21% or 10,726 shares. Nomura Asset holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 846,153 shares. 33,531 were accumulated by Caprock Grp Inc. Wasatch Advsr Inc reported 17,001 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.57% or 54,364 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As has 1.75M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lau Assoc Ltd holds 61,950 shares or 4.12% of its portfolio. Golub Group Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 2.22M shares or 1.26% of the stock.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.