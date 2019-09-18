Green Valley Investors Boosted Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) as Stock Value Rose; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding Maintained by Alliancebernstein Lp

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 29,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $241.75M, up from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 738,150 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99M, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $220.2. About 279,713 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 39,135 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $109.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 37,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Private Ocean Lc invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.37% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 135 shares. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 23,844 shares stake. Forest Hill Capital Limited Liability Com has 182,518 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company reported 235,609 shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 0.06% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.07% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Bluemar Capital Ltd Liability Company has 112,202 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc reported 0.05% stake. 11,860 were reported by C M Bidwell Limited. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 20,000 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Finemark Natl Bank holds 3,823 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 30,498 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 3,782 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 9,940 are held by Duncker Streett And. Pitcairn has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.1% or 51,826 shares. Vista Cap Inc holds 3,705 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.43% or 37,500 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 6,375 shares. 8,939 were reported by Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Company holds 99,357 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Incorporated holds 6,733 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt reported 73,468 shares. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 716,106 shares.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 97,115 shares to 581,306 shares, valued at $64.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 396,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

