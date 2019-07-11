Green Street Investors Trimmed Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Holding by $355,600; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Upped Its Carnival (CCL) Position

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 228,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, down from 253,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 1.32 million shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 11.61% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Rev $271.4M; 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 3.60M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based Everence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Bridges Invest Mgmt invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 23,681 shares. Sib Ltd has 2.08% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 55,316 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 36,500 shares. Sequoia Finance Advisors Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,710 shares. Cap Sarl invested in 0.41% or 65,281 shares. Laurion LP accumulated 23,744 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 729,297 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Mgmt. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.15% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Prudential Public Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 305,516 shares. 30.75 million were reported by Blackrock Inc.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc (CUBA) by 122,571 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Doubleline Opportunitic Cr (DBL) by 28,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund Ii (PCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason Inc has 0.48% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Frontier Co Lc holds 0.43% or 4.22 million shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 446,393 shares. Cohen & Steers accumulated 4.63 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 37,600 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 415,977 shares. Us Retail Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,564 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 621,994 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 12.34M shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 12.47 million shares. Qs Investors Lc owns 404,084 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 349,539 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 156 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 26,903 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 10.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SHO’s profit will be $75.57M for 10.48 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.