Green Street Investors Trimmed Its Duke Realty (DRE) Stake; Shorts at TSINGTAO BREWERY SER H ORDINARY SHARES (TSGTF) Lowered By 1.98%

Green Street Investors Llc decreased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 6.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Street Investors Llc sold 19,800 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Green Street Investors Llc holds 276,600 shares with $8.46 million value, down from 296,400 last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $11.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 580,628 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F

TSINGTAO BREWERY SER H ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) had a decrease of 1.98% in short interest. TSGTF’s SI was 805,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.98% from 822,200 shares previously. With 4,300 avg volume, 187 days are for TSINGTAO BREWERY SER H ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TSGTF)’s short sellers to cover TSGTF’s short positions. It closed at $6.16 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $8.83 billion. The firm sells its beer products primarily under the Tsingtao Beer brand name. It has a 36.67 P/E ratio. It also provides wealth management, and agency collection and payment services.

Another recent and important Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Carlsberg Has Exceeded Expectations, But There’s Still More Work To Do – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.66 million activity. Anthony Nicholas C. sold $288,869 worth of stock. On Monday, February 4 the insider Denien Mark A sold $1.37M.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.66 million activity. Anthony Nicholas C. sold $288,869 worth of stock. On Monday, February 4 the insider Denien Mark A sold $1.37M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

