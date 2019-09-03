Green Street Investors Trimmed Its Duke Realty (DRE) Holding by $594,000; Athena Capital Advisors Lifted Position in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) by $63.22 Million as Valuation Declined

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 19,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 276,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, down from 296,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 238,523 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 173950.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 410,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 410,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.40M, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $148.61. About 192,755 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Everett Harris & Ca has 0.09% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cullinan Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Quantitative Limited Liability holds 0.57% or 54,100 shares. Burt Wealth, Maryland-based fund reported 521 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 16,300 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A has 5,000 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.05% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 59,326 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Resolution reported 7.3% stake. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na invested 0.21% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 241,101 shares.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) by 49,911 shares to 270,564 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 52,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,260 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $132.99M for 22.64 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.