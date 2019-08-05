Green Street Investors Trimmed Duke Realty (DRE) Holding By $594,000; Stewart Information Services (STC) Sentiment Is 1.26

Green Street Investors Llc decreased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 6.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Street Investors Llc sold 19,800 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Green Street Investors Llc holds 276,600 shares with $8.46M value, down from 296,400 last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $11.53B valuation. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 1.49M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share

Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 63 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 50 sold and decreased their holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 19.48 million shares, down from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Stewart Information Services Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 40 Increased: 50 New Position: 13.

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stewart Information Services (STC) Misses Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Release Date for 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stewart Title Announces Integration with LendingQB – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stewart Title Adds Staff in Colorado State – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stewart Title Adds Development Officer to Carolinas Commercial Unit – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Mig Capital Llc holds 4.66% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation for 805,237 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 196,573 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 1.83% invested in the company for 68,653 shares. The New York-based Havens Advisors Llc has invested 1.79% in the stock. Jet Capital Investors L P, a New York-based fund reported 127,925 shares.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. The company has market cap of $879.00 million. It operates through two divisions, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate divisions. It has a 21.19 P/E ratio. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 70,489 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) has declined 15.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connectio; 19/03/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Natl Insurance Tx has invested 0.12% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 26,504 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com reported 6.33 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 32,427 were reported by Shell Asset Com. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications owns 35,249 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Round Table invested in 23,829 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Duke Realty Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Massive Westphalia fulfillment center, likely Amazon’s, approved – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 18, 2019.