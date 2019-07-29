Green Street Investors Raised Its Equity Residential (EQR) Holding; Semper Augustus Investments Group Trimmed By $2.19 Million Its Nike (NKE) Stake

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 67.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc holds 12,723 shares with $1.07 million value, down from 38,792 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $137.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 1.97 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights

Green Street Investors Llc increased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 46.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Street Investors Llc acquired 81,700 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Green Street Investors Llc holds 258,300 shares with $19.46M value, up from 176,600 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $29.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 678,590 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity. 150,000 shares valued at $12.30M were sold by PARKER MARK G on Monday, February 4.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, March 22. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by UBS. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,112 are held by Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 576,147 shares. Cypress Cap Management Llc (Wy) reported 15,266 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System has 55,034 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 9,178 are held by Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Co invested in 62,251 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co has invested 2.52% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 24.62M shares. Maverick Cap Limited reported 1.58M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 595,094 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 266,285 shares. Bartlett And Comm Ltd Liability Company has 1.19% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 369,991 shares.

More important recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance”, Zacks.com published: “What’s in Store for Equity Residential’s (EQR) Q2 Earnings? – Zacks.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $3.68M were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J on Friday, February 8. Brackenridge Alexander sold 2,003 shares worth $144,641. Sorenson Christa L sold $22,747 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. 932 shares were sold by Kaufman Ian, worth $67,302 on Tuesday, February 5. $99,725 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Altshuler Barry on Tuesday, February 5. 25,000 shares were sold by GEORGE ALAN W, worth $1.84 million. Fenster Scott also sold $34,301 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5.

Green Street Investors Llc decreased Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) stake by 25,400 shares to 228,300 valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 25,200 shares and now owns 267,300 shares. Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 5,495 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 8,990 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 942,532 shares stake. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Creative Planning accumulated 6,540 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 38,727 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 64,100 shares. 3,250 were reported by Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. 967,877 are held by Asset Management One Com Limited. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 179,099 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Company invested in 27,247 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 1,224 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Equity Residential had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) rating on Thursday, June 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7900 target.