Green Street Investors Position in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Holder First Business Financial Services Has Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Holding

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 137,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 153,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 888,689 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

First Business Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 89.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31 million shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 113 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) owns 3,953 shares. Advisory Network Lc accumulated 0% or 1,495 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.02% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 2.36M shares. 56,000 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 8,721 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.4% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 967,966 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 80,306 shares. 123,706 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).