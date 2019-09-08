Green Street Investors Position in Equity Residential (EQR) Increased as Stock Price Rose; Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Shares Rose While Hussman Strategic Advisors Lifted by $510,000 Its Stake

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 61,100 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 51,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.84. About 459,461 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 1.57M shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 46,834 shares. Lpl Finance Lc owns 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 13,004 shares. 300,178 are held by Natixis. Redwood Invs Lc stated it has 1.36% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 40 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mgmt Communication Ma accumulated 1.55M shares or 1.04% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 5,490 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14,600 shares. American Intll Gp holds 0.01% or 38,688 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 164,270 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4,900 shares to 63,900 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 25,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,300 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil owns 235,241 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Df Dent has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 3,838 shares. Bridges Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Golub Group Limited Company owns 3,000 shares. Duff & Phelps Management Com invested in 0.89% or 789,783 shares. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.02% or 5,976 shares in its portfolio. Security Capital Mngmt owns 1.01M shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 1.88 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,910 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.11% or 117,634 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Zimmer Prtnrs Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 888,723 shares. 28,232 are owned by Oppenheimer And Incorporated. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 174 shares stake. Glovista Ltd Liability holds 3,050 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.