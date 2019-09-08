Green Street Investors Maintains Stake in Equity Residential (EQR); Capital Management Associates Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Increased as Stock Declined

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 1.57 million shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt invested 0.11% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bokf Na stated it has 47,276 shares. Whittier Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Df Dent And Inc has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Duncker Streett Com reported 1,475 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 52,776 shares. Indiana Trust And Inv Mgmt holds 6,134 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). The Michigan-based Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). M&T Retail Bank accumulated 21,549 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited invested in 3,196 shares or 0% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 41 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 3,083 shares. Td Asset holds 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 111,842 shares.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 7,000 shares to 58,066 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,907 shares, and cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

