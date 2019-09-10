Green Street Investors Lowered Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by $994,000; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $103.59 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 58,066 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, down from 65,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $150.04. About 111,394 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $135.17. About 9.65 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $194.23 million for 21.43 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 30,600 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 74,970 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg has invested 0.06% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 347,990 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 165,911 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.44% stake. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 1.39% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 16,887 shares. Arrow Fin reported 1,700 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt accumulated 313,211 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 61,432 shares. 4,102 are held by Martingale Asset Management Lp. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 289,987 shares. Moreover, Sterling Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 51,400 shares. Lasalle Secs Limited Liability Company has 3.32% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 906,145 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

