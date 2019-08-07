Green Street Investors Lowered Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Position; Washington Federal Has 1.16 Sentiment

Green Street Investors Llc decreased Cubesmart (CUBE) stake by 5.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Street Investors Llc sold 23,400 shares as Cubesmart (CUBE)’s stock rose 5.37%. The Green Street Investors Llc holds 387,857 shares with $12.43 million value, down from 411,257 last quarter. Cubesmart now has $6.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 780,827 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT

Washington Federal Inc (WAFD) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 87 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 75 sold and decreased their positions in Washington Federal Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 66.77 million shares, down from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Washington Federal Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 66 Increased: 60 New Position: 27.

More notable recent Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Investors Bancorp, South State Corp and Washington Federal – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Washington Federal (WAFD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WAFD vs. CBU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Federal declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $52.42 million for 13.00 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. for 279,311 shares. Dean Capital Management owns 25,690 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harbour Investment Management Llc has 1.16% invested in the company for 54,369 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 1% in the stock. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 54,022 shares.

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Washington Federal, National Association that provides financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It has a 13.36 P/E ratio. It also offers single-family residential, construction, land development, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, consumer, and home equity loans.

The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 222,825 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.74 million for 20.25 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.