Green Street Investors Lowered Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Position as Valuation Declined; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding Raised by Ci Investments Inc

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 443,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, down from 502,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 10.33 million shares traded or 64.33% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 103.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 968,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.93 million, up from 935,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.80M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 497,531 shares to 6.66 million shares, valued at $271.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 337,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity.