Green Street Investors Lowered Holding in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) by $2.09 Million; Dalton Investments Holding in Himax Technologies (HIMX) Cut by $2.69 Million as Stock Declined

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 55,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19M, down from 67,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 500,865 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 897,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 416,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 2.24M shares traded or 90.19% up from the average. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 47,800 shares to 238,800 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,700 shares, and has risen its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Himax Should Get Bought Out At This Price – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Himax Technologies Stock Sank 67.1% in 2018 – Motley Fool” published on January 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Himax and GTS Announce 3D Vision-Assisted Smart Flexible Cementing Solution for Automation Production in Shoe Industry – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Himax Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.49 million for 12.29 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 2,084 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 41,700 shares. 41.03 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated. Sun Life Fincl reported 7,449 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 4,840 shares. Natl Tx has 0.13% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Asset Mgmt One Communications reported 0.75% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Commerce Savings Bank has 4,674 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bridgecreek Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 26,570 shares. 88,998 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Logan Management holds 0.03% or 2,920 shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Llc holds 0.4% or 37,604 shares in its portfolio.