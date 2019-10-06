Green Street Investors Lowered Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Stake; Weyco Group (WEYS) Sentiment Is 1.09

Weyco Group Inc (WEYS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 25 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 23 sold and reduced positions in Weyco Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 2.87 million shares, down from 2.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Weyco Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 13 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

Green Street Investors Llc decreased Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) stake by 13.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Green Street Investors Llc sold 16,600 shares as Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA)’s stock declined 2.67%. The Green Street Investors Llc holds 109,500 shares with $3.00M value, down from 126,100 last quarter. Healthcare Tr Amer Inc now has $6.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 2.19 million shares traded or 81.52% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Gained 17% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Trust of America Announces Pricing of $250 million of 3.500% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026 and $650 million of 3.100% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2030 – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $86.17M for 17.65 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. for 48,707 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 11,521 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in the company for 564,182 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,205 shares.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 15,437 shares traded. Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) has declined 20.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c; 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. The company has market cap of $220.92 million. It operates in two divisions, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It has a 10.51 P/E ratio. The firm creates and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.