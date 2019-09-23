Green Street Investors Lowered Equity Residential (EQR) Position; Walmart Inc. (WMT) Covered By 6 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores has $13500 highest and $10700 lowest target. $122.57’s average target is 3.76% above currents $118.13 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup reinitiated Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Wednesday, September 18. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $13500 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Friday, August 16. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $12000 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $129.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Reinitiate

05/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $123.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $118.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $107.0000 Maintain

Green Street Investors Llc decreased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 22.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Green Street Investors Llc sold 58,200 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Green Street Investors Llc holds 200,100 shares with $15.19 million value, down from 258,300 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $31.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 325,859 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $9000 highest and $74 lowest target. $80.50’s average target is -5.88% below currents $85.53 stock price. Equity Residential had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) rating on Thursday, April 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $74 target.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.35M for 24.30 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forward Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Whittier Trust has 5,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Incorporated holds 310,705 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 1,300 were reported by Architects Inc. Salem Investment Counselors has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Texas Yale Cap reported 0.55% stake. 5,682 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 68,891 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Magnetar Lc has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 47,331 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa holds 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 144,159 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.13% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Carnegie Capital Asset Management owns 3,250 shares.

The stock increased 0.98% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.13. About 1.80 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – EVEN IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, CO WOULD RETAIN CLEAR MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF FLIPKART; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Sainsbury’s tie-up under new scrutiny, over 100 MPs criticise changes to staff pay – The Times; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of BACM 2006-1; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 06/05/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO INFUSE AS MUCH AS $3B EQUITY IN FLIPKART: TOI; 11/05/2018 – Walmart is spending $16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce company; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 07/05/2018 – Walmart said on it would restrict opioid prescriptions to no more than a seven-day supply

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. operates retail stores in various formats worldwide. The company has market cap of $336.00 billion. It operates through three divisions: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and SamÂ’s Club. It has a 26.71 P/E ratio. The firm operates discount stores, supermarkets, supercenters, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, home improvement stores, specialty electronics stores, apparel stores, drug stores, convenience stores, and membership-only warehouse clubs; and retail Websites, such as walmart.com and samsclub.com, as well as mobile commerce applications.