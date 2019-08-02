Green Street Investors Lowered By $1.38 Million Its Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Holding; Wilhelmina International (WHLM) Has 0 Sentiment

Green Street Investors Llc decreased Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) stake by 38.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Street Investors Llc sold 91,800 shares as Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT)’s stock declined 9.55%. The Green Street Investors Llc holds 144,700 shares with $2.29 million value, down from 236,500 last quarter. Empire St Rlty Tr Inc now has $4.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 151,969 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT)

Wilhelmina International Inc (WHLM) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 0 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 3 decreased and sold equity positions in Wilhelmina International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 263,088 shares, down from 263,650 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wilhelmina International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Wilhelmina International, Inc. for 232,961 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owns 27,803 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 527 shares. The Texas-based Financial Management Professionals Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 32 shares.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company has market cap of $30.46 million. The firm engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It has a 59.34 P/E ratio. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services.

Among 2 analysts covering Empire State Realty (NYSE:ESRT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Empire State Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 11,292 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 71,997 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 92,301 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc reported 344,274 shares. 123,443 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 94,648 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 8.35M shares. Schroder Invest reported 0.04% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 73,997 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1.31 million shares. Waterfront Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 1.56% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). State Street stated it has 3.35 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank And owns 85 shares. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 0.14% or 70,480 shares. Indexiq reported 121,320 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $70.13 million for 14.88 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.