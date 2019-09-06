Green Street Investors Lifted Its Position in Equity Residential (EQR) as Share Price Rose; Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $400,425

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 7,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 4,024 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 11,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 8.81M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.99. About 1.19 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 25,400 shares to 228,300 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,066 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

